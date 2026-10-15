'Space object' recovered from Stevens County cornfield

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The Brief The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said a large, metallic "space object" was recovered from a cornfield on Thursday afternoon. Federal agencies reportedly responded to the scene to identify and notify the owner of the debris and plan for its removal. No injuries were reported, and authorities say there is no danger to the public.



Foreign debris that is "presumably a space object," according to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, was found in a Scott Township cornfield.

Stevens County ‘space object’

What we know:

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call reporting "foreign debris that was found in a cornfield in Scott Township" at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Responding deputies then confirmed the presence of a "large, metallic object, approximately 11-feet in diameter," that was "presumably a space object."

Federal agencies were then notified to identify and notify the owner of the debris and plan for its removal from the field, the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported, and authorities say there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The origins of the object and what may have caused it to fall to Earth were not shared.