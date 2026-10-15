Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County, Lyon County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
2
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wright County, Isanti County, Pope County, Waseca County, Martin County, McLeod County, Douglas County, Sibley County, Morrison County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Dakota County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Freeborn County, Stevens County, Renville County, Le Sueur County, Kanabec County, Meeker County, Chisago County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Goodhue County, Stearns County, Redwood County, Ramsey County, Nicollet County, Blue Earth County, Rice County, Washington County, Benton County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, Hennepin County, Brown County, Buffalo County, Eau Claire County, Polk County, Barron County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County

'Space object' recovered from Stevens County cornfield

By
FOX 9
Space
Published October 15, 2026 6:00 PM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 6:00 PM CDT
article

A piece of debris referred to as a "space object" by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said a large, metallic "space object" was recovered from a cornfield on Thursday afternoon. 
    • Federal agencies reportedly responded to the scene to identify and notify the owner of the debris and plan for its removal. 
    • No injuries were reported, and authorities say there is no danger to the public. 

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Foreign debris that is "presumably a space object," according to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, was found in a Scott Township cornfield.

Stevens County ‘space object’

What we know:

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call reporting "foreign debris that was found in a cornfield in Scott Township" at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Responding deputies then confirmed the presence of a "large, metallic object, approximately 11-feet in diameter," that was "presumably a space object." 

Federal agencies were then notified to identify and notify the owner of the debris and plan for its removal from the field, the sheriff's office said. 

No injuries were reported, and authorities say there is no danger to the public. 

What we don't know:

The origins of the object and what may have caused it to fall to Earth were not shared.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office. 

SpaceMinnesotaTechnology