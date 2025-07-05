South Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 man dead

The Brief A man is dead after being shot in south Minneapolis late Friday night. First responders found the man in the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue around 11:20 p.m. No arrests have been announced.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.

South Minneapolis fatal shooting

What we know:

Officials say Minneapolis firefighters were flagged down at about 11:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue to check on an unconscious man in his 20s who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police then found evidence of multiple shots being fired.

The man later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been announced, and police say they are still investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

The man's name and official cause of death are both expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

Police chief statement

What they're saying:

"Someone knows what happened to this man," said Chief O’Hara. "We need anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to share that information with us."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police via email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail for investigators.