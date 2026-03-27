South Minneapolis shooting kills man, injures 2 others

The Brief Three men were shot on a sidewalk near Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue East early Friday morning. Police say one of the men died, and two others were taken to the hospital. So far, no arrests have been made.



One man is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a shooting on a south Minneapolis sidewalk early Friday morning.

Deadly shooting in south Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began providing lifesaving aid.

Two of the victims, a man in his 40s and another in his 50s, were transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. A third man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The preliminary information suggests the men were on the sidewalk when at least one person opened fire before fleeing in a vehicle.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic and deeply disturbing act of violence that has taken a life, and left others seriously injured," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "This kind of violence is unacceptable, and we are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable."

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police did not immediately provide details on the extent of the victims’ injuries and have not released the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police by email or phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers.