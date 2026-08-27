Former Minnesota Viking Everson Griffen arrested for refusing to leave I-394 in Minneapolis

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The Brief Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was arrested Wednesday morning after he refused to leave the interstate where he was walking. The State Patrol says Griffen was walking on westbound I-394 in Minneapolis and refused to comply when troopers asked him to leave the roadway. A Taser was used on Griffen and he was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for failure to obey a lawful order.



Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was arrested Wednesday morning after he was walking on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis and refused to leave.

Everson Griffen arrested

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, shortly before 3 a.m., state troopers located a man, later identified as 38-year-old Griffen, walking on the left-hand shoulder of westbound I-394.

A trooper directed Griffen to leave the roadway, but he refused to comply, a State Patrol spokesperson said.

Troopers deployed a Taser and eventually took Griffen into custody.

Medics were called to the scene to assess Griffen for any injuries. After he was cleared, he was transported and booked into the Hennepin County Jail for failure to obey a lawful order.

Big picture view:

In recent years, Griffen has been open about his mental health struggles. Six weeks ago, he shared on social media about getting back on track.

The backstory:

Griffen played in the NFL for 12 seasons between 2010 and 2021, spending 11 of those seasons in Minnesota. At his peak, he was one of the league's top defensive ends, accruing 85.5 sacks over his career, including three seasons with double-digit sack totals.