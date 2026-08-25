Jake Lang won't face felony charges after riot arrest in Minneapolis

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Tuesday that her office was declining felony charges against far-right activist Jake Lang. Moriarty said her office could not find a path to proving felony charges against Lang beyond a reasonable doubt. A protester dressed as Spider-Man during the rally is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.



Far-right activist Jake Lang will not face felony charges after he was arrested in Minneapolis for riot, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced on Tuesday. However, the protester dressed up as Spider-Man who was arrested during the rally is facing charges.

Charges declined against Jake Lang

What we know:

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office was declining felony charges against Edward "Jake" Lang related to his rally outside Minneapolis City Hall over the weekend.

Moriarty says her office didn't have a "path forward for felony charges to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" after "a review of extensive evidence of communication and logistical coordination between the Minneapolis Police Department and Lang’s security detail."

What they're saying:

Moriarty did condemn Lang and his rally, writing: "His actions on Saturday were despicable and disgusting.

"A lack of felony charges does not in any way condone this conduct. This is a legal decision based on applicable law, and we simply cannot prove the requisite intent in light of the evidence of communication and logistical coordination."

What's next:

Lang remains held in Hennepin County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear when he may be released. The jail roster notes he is being held without bail with a hold from another state.

Jake Lang rally in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Lang staged a rally in Minneapolis on Saturday to support Rochester woman Shiloh Hendrix – who was convicted in Rochester related to an incident where she used the N-word against a child at a playground.

The rally drew a large protest and quickly grew out of control.

Police arrested Lang and his supporters arrived at city hall in two vehicles which drove onto a sidewalk and toward a group of gathered people. After police moved in to get the vehicles off the sidewalk, police said Lang's ground and counterprotesters both deployed mace.

A Minneapolis police officer was injured while trying to help someone who fell in front of one of the trucks.

Moriarty said the officer was hit by the truck, but an assault charge would require intent. Moriarty said the police report noted that the officer did not believe the driver saw what was happening.

Big picture view:

Moriarty does say that her decision does not prevent the Minneapolis City Attorney from bringing misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor charges against Lang.

Local perspective:

Lang is already facing charges across the river in St. Paul for felony vandalism. He is charged with the destruction of a "Prosecute ICE" ice sculpture.

Lang was set to face trial last month in that case, but the trial was delayed after Lang's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss.

Lang gained notoriety after he was arrested and jailed for years following the January 6 riots. He has been arrested multiple times since being pardoned by President Trump for any crimes on January 6.

Days before his Minneapolis arrest, Lang was involved in another explosive rally in Dearborn, Michigan. That rally resulted in the arrests of 22 people.

The other side:

Nicholas William Love II, 33, who was dressed up as Spider-Man protesting Lang, has been charged with fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Video and photos from the protest showed Spider-Man striking Lang during the event.

A detailed complaint has not been filed against Love.