South Lake Minnetonka police, residents say e-bikes still a problem

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
14
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:56 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Polk County, Pierce County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:18 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:11 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Lyon County, Lincoln County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:20 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Grant County, Becker County, Wilkin County, Clay County, Wadena County, Otter Tail County, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:15 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Swift County, Todd County, Pope County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Morrison County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Chippewa County, Meeker County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

South Lake Minnetonka police, residents say e-bikes still a problem

By
Published  June 19, 2025 9:36pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
South Lake Minnetonka police, residents say e-bikes still a problem

South Lake Minnetonka police, residents say e-bikes still a problem

South Lake Minnetonka police said they continue to grapple with e-bike riders who refuse to pull over, ride on public roads and cause dangerous situations.

The Brief

    • E-bike riders are still evading police and breaking other laws, according to South Lake Minnetonka police.
    • Residents said they are also concerned about e-bike riders, pointing out close encounters and other issues while driving.
    • Police said evading an officer on an e-bike is a felony; they also added that parents can be cited if their children break the law.

SOUTH LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - South Lake Minnetonka police said they continue to grapple with e-bike riders who refuse to pull over, ride on public roads and cause dangerous situations.

E-bikes still an issue in Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay, police say

What we know:

South Lake Minnetonka police said e-bike riders continue to evade police and break other laws, sharing concerns echoed by drivers. In a post on social media on Tuesday, police shared two videos showing e-bike riders refusing to pull over for officers. 

In one video, a cruiser follows an e-bike on the highway and later on side roads. In another, an officer follows a trio of riders, all of whom refuse to stop despite the flashing blue lights behind them. E-bikes are not allowed on public roads, police said.

The backstory:

In 2023, FOX 9 reported on concerns in the cities of Excelsior and Greenwood involving e-bikes. At the time, police and residents said they were concerned about teenagers riding too fast, not wearing helmets and breaking traffic laws. A year later, the city of Excelsior approved a helmet ordinance, which leaders said helped.

Drivers, residents concerned about e-bike safety

What they're saying:

"You never know when they’re going to pop up because they don’t follow like stop signs...." said Lauren Yohe of Excelsior. "They don’t know the laws of the road at all, so they just kind of do what they want because it’s like fun I guess, and they have no other way to get around."

Others agreed.

"This group of kids came to like the side of my car once, and it was just like weird," recalled Adi Rothschild of Chanhassen. "So, like that was annoying because I was scared that like I was going to turn and then they were going to like go and like hit them on accident because they don’t know what they’re doing."

The law:

Under state law, you must be at least 15 to ride an e-bike, and anyone under 16 must have either a driver’s license or safety certification. Refusing to pull over for police while riding an e-bike is a felony, no different from refusing to stop while driving a car. In addition, parents who purchase e-bikes for their children can be held responsible if their children break the law on an e-bike.

Crime and Public SafetyMinnetonka