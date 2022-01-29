Sons honor late mother by forming community shelter, memorial fund

article

On Jan. 9, the McCombs family lost its matriarch, in the first homicide of the year in St. Paul. St. Paul police say Tina McCombs was stabbed to death at an apartment building on Larpenteur Avenue. Witnesses say a man, later identified as Maurice Smith, kicked in several doors, before finding and stabbing the 47-year-old.

On Saturday at Zion Baptist Church in Minneapolis, the grieving family gathered to celebrate her life.

"We angry, confused, our queen was just taken away from us," son Lewis McCaleb said.

"Nobody saw this coming," McCaleb continued. "We still don’t know why, we just left with questions that are unanswered."

McCaleb was at the crime scene about an hour after it happened.

"I had to go see if it was true. I just really wish that it wasn’t real," McCaleb said. "It didn’t really sit on me until like two weeks later that this is reality."

Their entire family is now in disbelief. Tina leaves behind six sons and a lasting impact on her community.

"She was just a very community driven woman, always quick to take care of somebody if they needed help, if they needed shelter. My mom would always have her door open," McCaleb said. "She has touched many, many souls."

Tina leaves behind six sons, who are working to establish a shelter in honor of their mother. Tina's Healing Home will be a safe space for Black women.

To keep their mother’s spirit of giving alive, they’ve launched a fundraiser, first to bring security and stability to their home. But also to create Tina’s Healing Home, "because that is the bigger vision of this," McCaleb said.

The family envisions a shelter for Black women experiencing domestic abuse, substance abuse, or housing instability.

"A facility that will provide that stability and resources and guidance and healing that is needed," McCaleb said. "I know if we’re able to raise that money it will most definitely help her rest in peace and know that we’re fulfilling her legacy."

The Tina Fells McCombs Memorial Fund has been established at North Star Bank, 1820 Lexington Avenue North, Roseville, MN 55113, along with a GoFundMe account.