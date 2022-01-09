St. Paul Police investigating fatal stabbing at apartment building Sunday
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department said it is investigating after a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon.
Police say the stabbing occurred Sunday afternoon at an apartment building on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West.
The police department is expected to provide an update to media soon.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.