Sonoma County set to declare emergency as another coronavirus case emerges after travel to Mexico

The Sonoma County Department of Health on Monday prepared to declare a local emergency as officials also confirmed another "presumptive positive case" of coronavirus in a resident who had recently traveled internationally.

Spokesperson Rohish Lal added this person had not been on the Diamond Pricess Cruise Ship in Japan, where several travelers had been infected and quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. In fact, the person had recently come back from another cruise ship that left San Francisco and was in Mexico. That person has been in Sonoma County for the last 10 days, Lal said.

A presumptive case, Lal said, is likely to be found positive for COVID-19. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct another test to confirm the diagnosis.

The patient has symptoms of the virus, Lal said, and is currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital.

This is the second case of coronavirus in the last week, Lal said.

The local emergency proclamation allows the county to activate its Emergency Operations Center, seek mutual aid, potentially obtain reiumbursement and give public health professionals the tools they need, Lal said. The board of supervisors will consider ratifying the local emergency status at a meeting this week.

