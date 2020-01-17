Son arrested in connection to father's death in Dunn County, Wisconsin

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 78-year-old father, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

The son had his bond hearing Friday afternoon.

Wednesday around 6 p.m., Dunn County deputies completed a welfare check on a home in Colfax Township, Wisconsin. They found Edward J. Styer deceased in the home.

Investigators later learned Styer's son used a blunt object to kill him early Wednesday morning. The son stayed in the home until he later drove to Eau Claire, where he told an acquaintance that something had happened in the home.

The case remains under investigation.