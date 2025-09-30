Somali community leader Omar Jamal released following ICE arrest

The Brief Omar Jamal was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Minneapolis on Aug. 29. At the time of his apprehension, Department of Homeland Security officials said he was due to be deported in 2011, but never was. His lawyer has since confirmed with FOX 9 that he has been released "through a mutually agreed-upon settlement."



Following his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Minneapolis last month, Omar Jamal’s legal representation says he has reached a settlement that allowed for his release.

Omar Jamal released

What we know:

A statement provided by Jamal’s attorney, Abdiqani Jabane, says that Jamal’s case has been resolved "through a mutually agreed-upon settlement, resulting in a court order directing his release."

On Aug. 29, a spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Jamal had been arrested in Minneapolis, saying in a statement that, "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States."

According to the DHS officials, Jamal’s criminal history includes "assault, a court-ordered restraining order from his wife and children, three counts of fraud, and two counts of making a fraudulent statement."

Jamal was first issued a final order of removal in 2011, but was not deported at that time, DHS confirmed with FOX 9.

Dig deeper:

In a statement to FOX 9, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says Jamal joined the department as a civilian Community Service Officer in 2020, while noting that he "has played an integral role in helping us liaison with the Somali community in Minnesota, which has the largest population of Somalis in the country. He’s done a great job in that role."

"Mr. Jamal has devoted decades to serving Minnesota’s Somali-American community and strengthening trust with law enforcement," Jabane said in a statement.

Jabane also said he was grateful to local U.S. Attorney’s Office and local ICE personnel for "working professionally and cooperatively to help resolve this matter."