Soldier reunites with daughter during Indiana Pacers game: ‘heartwarming surprise’

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 7:48PM
FOX TV Digital Team

Soldier reunites with family at NBA game after 8 months apart

Aaron Kern, who was assigned to Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury, broke down with emotion after reuniting with his daughter at an NBA game. (Credit: Indiana Pacers via Storyful)

INDIANAPOLIS - An Oregon Army National Guardsman was reunited with his family at an Indiana Pacers game on December 23 after being stationed in Indianapolis for eight months.

Aaron Kern, who was assigned to Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury, broke down with emotion after reuniting with his daughter. 

The heartwarming video, posted by the Oregon National Guard and Indiana Pacers last week, shows an emcee standing with Kern, addressing the public and prompting Kern’s daughter to come on to the court. Next, Kern’s daughter is seen running onto the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court to hug him.

The Indiana Pacers wrote on social media, "After eight months apart, Aaron Kern and his family were reunited tonight. Thank you for your service!" 

The Oregon National Guard added, "Oregon Army National Guardsman Aaron Kern, assigned to Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, gets a heartwarming surprise tonight at the Indiana Pacer game!" 

Operation Allies Welcome is an effort to evacuate and resettle Afghans, including those who worked alongside U.S. personnel in Afghanistan, in the United States. According to the White House, the operation has helped welcome nearly 43,000 Afghans to 46 states across America. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.