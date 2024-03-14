Social media restrictions in Minnesota focus of new bills

Several proposals making their way through the Minnesota Legislature this session would address the usage of social media platforms, and require them to adhere to new rules when offering their services to Minnesotans.

Known as the Prohibiting Social Media Manipulation Act, Minnesota lawmakers are currently considering a proposal that would allow users to more specifically determine their security settings, give users input on the algorithm generating content they want to see, require companies to post more information about how their algorithms operate and set limits for new account holders (restricting "burner accounts"). Each requirement would become effective July 1, 2025.



"This bill sets up a framework to ensure the privacy of users while protecting children," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), before the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee on Thursday.



According to Rep. Stephenson, the bill’s author, the proposal is largely in response to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Report on Emerging Technology and Its Effects on Youth Well-Being that was released in February.

The report found that although social media platforms have created benefits such as "increasing real-time discussion of issues and increasing access to educational content" that previously didn’t exist, their usage has also come with a societal cost. Specifically, youth consumers are experiencing bullying and harassment on social media, and that, "Americans want government action to ensure that technology companies design their platforms in ways that protect the mental health of children."

"There is clear evidence that the specific choices of many technology platforms have caused harmful experiences for a substantial number of individuals, especially youth," the report states.

"The first key component is requiring privacy by default – a lot of the bad outcomes we see on social media begin with children being solicited by unwanted contact from strangers, and that’s facilitated by loose privacy defaults that have severe consequences for youth," said Rep. Stephenson on Thursday. "This is a dark and disgusting area of the world that so far we have not taken policy response action to."

The proposal also aims to reduce "bots" or "dark users" with multiple accounts, while imposing a mechanism for users to control the content that is seen on their feed.

"On many social media platforms, a small amount of users create a mass amount of content. This bill creates a framework to curtail some of these bots to create a more open marketplace of ideas," said Rep. Stephenson. "Tied into this is responsible amplification. We’ve all been online and seen an image we didn’t want to see. This bill requires the [social media] platform to prioritize your preferences over what its algorithm thinks will produce engagement … Right now, they have every incentive to keep you looking at something, even if it’s something you don’t want to see. We’re putting the user, and parent, in charge."

Under the proposal’s enforcement, companies found to be violating the restrictions in the bill could face enforcement by the Minnesota Attorney General – applicable to social media platforms that do business in Minnesota or provide products/services that are targeted to residents of Minnesota, and have more than 10,000 active users.

As introduced, the bill would also have allowed civil action up to $10,000, but the provision was removed after an amendment from Rep. Harry Niska (R-Ramsey).



"The federal government has failed to do anything proactive, and it falls to the state to do so. It’s really hard to legislate ahead of these issues, and this is so important," said Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton), on Thursday.

Approved by the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee after discussion on Thursday, the bill was placed on the General Register, and will await a House Floor vote. A Senate companion is currently referred to the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection, and would need approval from the Senate Floor before being signed into law by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Minnesota social media restrictions

The bill is one of several that looks to reign in the rights of social media platforms.

The Minnesota Age-Appropriate Design Code Act being discussed by lawmakers this session would restrict how the data of child users can be used by social media platforms.



Another proposal, also authored by Rep. Stephenson, would address content creation – requiring social media influencers who use kids in at least 30% of their content to set aside a portion of the profits for the child participants.



In 2023, Rep. Stephenson also authored a bill aimed at restricting the usage of AI-generated "deep fakes" in pornographic or political settings in Minnesota.