Snowshoeing rescue successful after woman falls in Mississippi River

article

A woman is warm again and expected to recover after a snowshoeing mishap led to her falling through the ice and needing a rescue.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported getting a call on Feb. 25 at 9:15 a.m. of a woman who was snowshoeing and went through the ice on the Mississippi River approximately nine miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township.

According to sheriff’s office, Catherine Stoch, 58, of Fort Ripley was snowshoeing when she fell through the ice up to her knees. She was able to get back up and make it to an island where she called 911.

Morrison County deputies along with MN DNR Officers were able to rescue Stoch and get her back to shore where she was treated.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen credited Stoch in a statement on the incident for recognizing the fact that she needed to stay focused and remain calm until she could be rescued, providing details about her whereabouts.

Advertisement

Since the pandemic, more Minnesotans have embraced outdoor activities such as snowshoeing.

