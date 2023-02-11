Snowmobiler killed in St. Louis County crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a crash late Friday night.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported personal injury snowmobile crash for a man who was not breathing. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on a snowmobile trail east of Hingeley Road in Floodwood Township.
Despite lifesaving measures, a 67-year-old man from Saginaw was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the sheriff’s office.