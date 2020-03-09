Snowmobile driver, skier killed in separate incidents in northern Minnesota

Two people died in separate winter activities over the weekend in northern Minnesota.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, officials received a report of an overdue skier, 60-year-old David McCarthy, who was thought to be skiing in the Pincushion Ski Area. Crews searched the area and eventually found the man dead. There were no signs of trauma or suspicious activity.

At about 9:51 a.m. Sunday, officials received a report of a snowmobile accident on the North Shore State Trail in the area south of the Temperance River Road in Schroeder. Crews responded to the area and found the victim, who was having trouble breathing. Responders continued CPR, but the victim was later pronounced dead. She was identified as 63-year-old Lisa Schmitz from Mankato.

Officials are still investigating the accident.