Snow to fall throughout Monday, 2-4+ inches expected in Twin Cities metro

An icy mix glazed roads and sidewalks early Monday morning, but quickly transitioned to all snow.

Snow will fall throughout the day, but will taper off by midnight.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s throughout the day as gusts pick up to 30 miles per hour. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight.

The Twin Cities metro should see between 2 and 4 or more inches of snow by midnight with 4 to 7 inches expected east of the metro into Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers headed out on the roads Monday to slow down, turn on their headlights and leave plenty of room.

The sun will return on Tuesday with seasonable temperatures in the 20s.

This new round of snow follows a wet and icy weekend where a mix of rain and sleet on Saturday caused cars and buses to slide across the roadways.