SNAP crisis in Minnesota: What families could face next

The Brief Court rulings have mandated the Trump administration to distribute some SNAP benefits this month. The USDA faces a Wednesday deadline to send out partial SNAP payments. Approximately 440,000 Minnesotans could be left without grocery money due to delays.



Court rulings have prompted the Trump administration to release some SNAP benefits this month despite the ongoing federal government shutdown.

SNAP benefits deadline approaches

What we know:

The USDA has until Wednesday to send out partial SNAP payments. The administration opted for partial payments instead of using a larger contingency fund, meaning funds may run out again later this month.

The backstory:

A lawsuit involving several states, including Minnesota, forced the federal government to tap into reserves to maintain food assistance. This has led to increased demand at Minnesota food shelves, with Second Harvest Heartland delivering emergency food boxes and ordering additional supplies.

Impact on Minnesotans

What they're saying:

"During this process, I've had a lot of friends that have supported me financially. Food-wise, (they) bought me snacks when I was having a bad day," said Matteo Halbesleben, a SNAP recipient.

Local perspective:

Stacy Lund from Catholic Charities in St. Cloud emphasized the significance of the delay, stating, "Even the delay of not having food this week or next week for families is a very big deal."

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain if an agreement will be reached to end the government shutdown and secure continuous SNAP funding. If there’s no budget resolution, the next step may depend on another court decision later this month.