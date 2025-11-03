SNAP crisis in Minnesota: What families could face next
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Court rulings have prompted the Trump administration to release some SNAP benefits this month despite the ongoing federal government shutdown.
SNAP benefits deadline approaches
What we know:
The USDA has until Wednesday to send out partial SNAP payments. The administration opted for partial payments instead of using a larger contingency fund, meaning funds may run out again later this month.
The backstory:
A lawsuit involving several states, including Minnesota, forced the federal government to tap into reserves to maintain food assistance. This has led to increased demand at Minnesota food shelves, with Second Harvest Heartland delivering emergency food boxes and ordering additional supplies.
Impact on Minnesotans
What they're saying:
"During this process, I've had a lot of friends that have supported me financially. Food-wise, (they) bought me snacks when I was having a bad day," said Matteo Halbesleben, a SNAP recipient.
Local perspective:
Stacy Lund from Catholic Charities in St. Cloud emphasized the significance of the delay, stating, "Even the delay of not having food this week or next week for families is a very big deal."
What we don't know:
It remains uncertain if an agreement will be reached to end the government shutdown and secure continuous SNAP funding. If there’s no budget resolution, the next step may depend on another court decision later this month.
The Source: FOX 9's Corin Hoggard reported live from a Minnetonka food shelf using information from an Associated Press report on the court ruling, an interview with President Donald Trump, and a roundtable event organized by Rep. Betty McCollum, (D-Minnesota), and Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison.