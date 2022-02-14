Small businesses feel the love on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is usually the Super Bowl for flower shops.

"The busiest holiday of the year. Way past Mother's Day," said floral designer Amanda Wenzel.

But this year, the big game caused a lull at Soderberg's Floral and Gifts in South Minneapolis until Monday.

"I think it being on a Monday was a huge factor and I think the Super Bowl was a huge factor. People were getting ready for the game yesterday, and they weren't thinking about flowers until this morning," said Wenzel.

Employees say business has been booming since the pandemic because people are sending flowers to their loved ones instead of visiting them for special occasions. But Valentine's Day presents a bouquet of challenges, from inflation to the worker shortage to supply chain issues sending flower prices to the highest they've been in decades.

Still, customers seemed to spare no expense for their sweethearts.

"This year is different because our customers are actually in the store and we are face to face with them. That is wonderful compared to last year when people were ordering over the phone."

Across town at Heather's Restaurant... customers are rekindling their love affair with dining out.

"This is our first Valentine's Day having dine in, so we're pretty excited about it," said owner Heather Asbury.

Asbury says for the first time since the restaurant opened nearly 2 years ago, reservations were full, both inside and in the tent out back.

"Lots of reservations for two. Special requests off our special Valentine's Day menu. Asking if they can have flowers at my table. Things like that so it's nice," said Asbury.

Asbury says as the pandemic continues, diners seem to be more comfortable with going out and the boost in business couldn't come at a better time.

"It's been a quiet winter so we're excited. This may be our big day of the whole month, so we're really excited for today," said Asbury.