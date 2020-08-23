Small bomb located in suspicious package left outside Prescott, Wisconsin Post Office Sunday

A small bomb was neutralized by a bomb squad after law enforcement in Prescott, Wisconsin responded to the report of a suspicious package outside the city’s post office Sunday morning.

According to the Prescott Police Department, officers were notified of the suspicious package just before 10 a.m. on Campbell Street in Prescott.

In a release Sunday afternoon, the Chief of Police said he had “substantial reason” to believe the object was not just a firework.

Crews evacuated the block and kept it clear as the bomb squad responded Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the police department confirmed the package was a “small bomb” that was either defused or detonated by a bomb squad.

Residents displaced in the evacuation were able to return home safely Sunday afternoon, but the immediate area was still blocked off for evidence gathering.