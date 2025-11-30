Skiers and sledders rejoice in Minnesota snow

The Brief Snowfall over the holiday weekend brought joy to many in the Twin Cities. Skiers and sledders took advantage of the winter weather. St. Paul and Minneapolis have a snow emergency in effect.



The holiday weekend snowstorm brought winter enthusiasts out in full force, with skiers and sledders embracing the snowy conditions.

Winter fun in Eden Prairie

What we know:

Dave Axelgard from Eden Prairie expressed joy over the unexpected snowfall, saying, "It was such a long, warm fall, I didn’t know when we were going to get snow. This is a nice surprise."

Many kids enjoyed sledding before returning to school, with Kyle Batiza noting the challenge of walking back up the hill after sledding down.

Jorie Hendrickson and Hazel Kidd shared their sledding experiences at Staring Lake Park, with Hendrickson saying, "We’ve been sledding on two sleds, and we’ve been having fun, and we’ve been falling off and not falling off."

Kidd added, "And I’ve been hitting people the whole time with my sled, because they’re walking on the wrong bit."

Cross-country skiing excitement

What they're saying:

Meghan Cosgrove, Executive Director of the Loppet Foundation, mentioned the opening of the "hamster loop" for skiing, saying, "We just opened what we affectionately call the hamster loop, which is a short loop. But we will be opening incrementally throughout the week."

Skier Charlotte Cowdery expressed excitement, saying, "All of our friends are talking about, like Oh my gosh, it's so terrible, how much snow we have, we can’t drive to work. And we’re thrilled. That’s the beauty of being skiers."

Local perspective:

Many in the Twin Cities took advantage of the winter weather for skiing and sledding, despite the challenges it posed for commuting.