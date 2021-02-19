Skating rink on Lake Minnetonka puts winter twist on drive-in movies

Ice rinks on lakes are nothing new, but the rink installed this week on Lake Minnetonka has a new spin on it.

This weekend, the City of Wayzata is hosting Cinema & Skates, an winter twist on a drive-in movie experience where people can enjoy movies like "The Mighty Ducks" or "Frozen 2" while skating on an infinity loop on Wayzata Bay.

The event runs Friday and Saturday, with two movies played each night. The four two-hour time slots limited to 250 people each, so tickets must be reserved in advance.

More information can be found at wayzatachamber.com.