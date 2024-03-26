Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.
A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in different Minnesota cities.
The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.
Here's what the study revealed for single residents in Minnesota living in the following cities:
Minneapolis
- Hourly wage needed: $44.98
- Salary needed: $93,558
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $261,914
St. Paul
- Hourly wage needed: $42
- Salary needed: $87,360
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $256,589
Top 6 cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably
1. Houston, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $175,219
2. El Paso, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $180,461
3. Lubbock, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $181,043
4. Toledo, Ohio
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $208,416
5. Laredo, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $179,046
6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.30
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,664
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $237,952
Top 6 cities with the highest salaries needed to live comfortably
1. New York City, New York
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $318,406
2. San Jose, California
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $334,547
3. Irvine, California
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450
4. Santa Ana, California
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450
5. Boston, Massachusetts
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $319,738
6. San Diego, California
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $289,453
FOX 5 DC contributed to this report.