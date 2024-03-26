Expand / Collapse search

Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 26, 2024 2:07pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households. 

A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in different Minnesota cities. 

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's what the study revealed for single residents in Minnesota living in the following cities:

Minneapolis

  • Hourly wage needed: $44.98
  • Salary needed: $93,558
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $261,914

St. Paul

  • Hourly wage needed: $42
  • Salary needed: $87,360
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $256,589

Top 6 cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably

1. Houston, Texas

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $175,219

2. El Paso, Texas

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $180,461

3. Lubbock, Texas

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $181,043

4. Toledo, Ohio

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $208,416

5. Laredo, Texas

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $179,046

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.30
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,664
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $237,952

Top 6 cities with the highest salaries needed to live comfortably

1. New York City, New York

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $318,406

2. San Jose, California

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $334,547

3. Irvine, California

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450

5. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $319,738

6. San Diego, California

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04
  • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $289,453

FOX 5 DC contributed to this report.