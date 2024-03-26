Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Minnesota

article

Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.

A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in different Minnesota cities.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's what the study revealed for single residents in Minnesota living in the following cities:

Minneapolis

Hourly wage needed: $44.98

Salary needed: $93,558

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $261,914

St. Paul

Hourly wage needed: $42

Salary needed: $87,360

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $256,589

Top 6 cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably

1. Houston, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $175,219

2. El Paso, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $180,461

3. Lubbock, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $181,043

4. Toledo, Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $208,416

5. Laredo, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $179,046

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.30

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,664

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $237,952

Top 6 cities with the highest salaries needed to live comfortably

1. New York City, New York

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $318,406

2. San Jose, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $334,547

3. Irvine, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $319,738

6. San Diego, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $289,453

