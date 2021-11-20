Shooting leaves man injured Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park

Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of 96th Ave for a report of shooting victim at that location.

Officers arrived and found a man on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police learned the man was shot a home in Champlin and then he transported himself to a Brooklyn Park business where medical help was requested.

Officials are investigating the shooting.