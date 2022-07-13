Shooting leaves 4 hurt in Minneapolis

A shooting Wednesday evening left four people hurt in Minneapolis, police say.

Officers responded shortly before 7:15 p.m. for the reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Lowry Avenue North and Knox Avenue North, in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood.

Police say, at the scene, officers found a rifle, blood, and evidence that shots were fired outside a business. Shortly after, a man in his 20s, who ran for safety to the area of 33rd and Knox, called 911 to report he'd been shot.

Police say that man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with what officers say are non-life threatening injuries.

In the meantime, three other people showed up at North Memorial with gunshot wounds: a woman in her 50s and two men in their 20s.

Minneapolis police say it appears an argument ended with shots fired. No arrests have been made at this time but officers ask anyone with information on the case to call Crimestoppers.