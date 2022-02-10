Shooting leaves 2 dead in north Minneapolis

article

Two people have been killed after a shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday, just blocks from a deadly shooting the day before that left a teen dead.

Calls for the shooting at 21st and Sheridan Avenue North in the Willard-Hay neighborhood came in around 3:45 p.m.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. We're told both victims are believed to be adults. FOX 9 spoke with "We Push for Peace" members who were out on patrol following Thursday's deadly shooting who say they heard the shots. While FOX 9's crews were on scene, we heard another loud bang.

Police are expected to give an update on the shooting shortly.