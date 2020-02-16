Shooting leaves 1 man dead in St. Paul, no suspects in custody

article

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to assist Saint Paul Fire paramedics at the intersection of Kennard Street North and Ross Avenue on a report of a man who had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street. Officers checked on him and realized he was suffering from a gunshot injury, was unconscious and was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the male dead on scene.

Officers secured the crime scene and began looking for witnesses and any evidence of the crime. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 651-266-5650.

This is the 4th homicide of 2020.