2 men charged in shooting death near south Minneapolis encampment

Two men have been charged with murder for their connection to a shooting death near the site of a homeless encampment in south Minneapolis.

Adnan Hassanur Ismael, 19, of Minneapolis, and Barkat Abdi Nour, 24, of Blaine, have both been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of a person that police were originally told might be experiencing an overdose.

According to the criminal complaints, on May 16, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers were on patrol when they spotted a person running out of an alley in the area of 128 W Lake St. to get their attention for help with a person they said had overdosed. Officers followed the person, where they found a group of people huddled over the victim.

Upon investigation, police found the person had no pulse and an apparent gunshot wound, charges said. He was later declared dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center, with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determining the cause of death to be homicide.

While at the scene, officers located a single 9mm discharged cartridge casing and a bullet hole in a door near the victim, the complaints said.

Police located surveillance video from the nearby Karmel Mall that showed both Ismael and Nour walking down the alley where the victim was, charges said. Roughly 30 minutes later, surveillance video from the Park Square Condos located next to the alley showed the victim reacting to an apparent gunshot, and looking toward the alley.

Ismael is seen running down the alley and then turning into an alcove, with Nour following a few seconds later, the complaints read. Ismael then looked back, and pointed toward the victim before both he and Nour walked eastbound down the alley toward Blaisdell Avenue, before leaving in a white Ford sedan.

Investigators also located surveillance video from Lake St. Market, which showed Nour holding what appeared to be a heavy object in his waistband while making a purchase shortly after the shooting, charges said.

Throughout the surveillance videos, only three individuals were seen walking into the alley where the victim was shot — the victim himself, Ismael and Nour, authorities allege. After the shot is fired, only two are seen leaving.