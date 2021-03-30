Sheriff's office seeks owners of goat found wandering Andover

article

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a goat that has been repeatedly spotted in Andover, Minnesota over the past few days.

The goat had been hanging out in the area of the 2900 block of 149th Avenue Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Hobbies appear to be taking spring walks, gardening, and grilling," the sheriff’s office said.

(Andover goat on a walk / FOX 9)

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the Andover goat "has concluded their tour of the city and will be relaxing at an animal control facility until his/her owner is found."

Anyone with information about who the goat belongs to is asked to contact 763-427-1212.