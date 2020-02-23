Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff's office recovers body from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Police and fire crews help Hennepin County Water Patrol remove body from Mississippi River Sunday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A body was found near Minneapolis’s Franklin Avenue Bridge in the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minneapolis Police and Fire officials said they found the body around 12:15 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Water Patrol responded with an airboat to help recover the body.

Sheriff Dave Hutchinson called the scene “challenging” due to “ice and river conditions.”