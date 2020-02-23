Sheriff's office recovers body from Mississippi River in Minneapolis
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A body was found near Minneapolis’s Franklin Avenue Bridge in the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minneapolis Police and Fire officials said they found the body around 12:15 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Water Patrol responded with an airboat to help recover the body.
Sheriff Dave Hutchinson called the scene “challenging” due to “ice and river conditions.”