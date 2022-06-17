Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
6
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Douglas County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Wright County

Sheriff’s deputy rescues baby skunk: 'It’s so cute!'

Published 
Updated 8:16AM
Pets and Animals
FOX 9

'Deputy LePew' rescues baby skunk

A southern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy rescued a baby skunk and captured the whole encounter on a very cute video.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some people love their jobs because no two days are the same, and a southern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy recently had a work day he'll never forget.

"You guys! It's a baby skunk!" said Olmsted County Deputy Nate Jacobson, as he documented the encounter in a video. "Oh my god, what do I do? I don't know what to do. It's so cute."

Jacobson brought the baby skunk to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

"Not doing so hot. I think he's pretty thirsty," Jacobsen said. "Anybody asking, I haven't gotten sprayed. It's worth it. Look at this thing. Oh my goodness."

The next update shows Jacobsen bottle feeding the baby skunk, with the caption, "It'll make it...Apparently it'll be taken to Roseville."

The sheriff's office says the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is joining Paws and Claws to take care of the little skunk. 

Deputy Jacobsen is getting a lot of praise from both his employer and commenters online, with some people now referring to him as Deputy LePew.