Sheriff: Train derailment north of Cook, Minnesota

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen rail cars derailed in a swampy area north of Cook on Saturday night.

The Canadian National Railway reported the incident around 7:45 p.m. after a train traveling northbound with 123 rail cars had 14 rail cars near the back derail. Some of the rail cars tipped over on their side.

According to the sheriff’s office, a county emergency management team responded to the scene as some derailed cars contained hazardous materials. However, there are no reports of leaks, spills or injuries.

The derailment happened seven miles north of Cook in a non-residential area.