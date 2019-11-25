Sheriff: SUV blew stop sign, caused multi-vehicle crash outside Rice Lake, Wisconsin restaurant

article

Authorities say an SUV blew a stop sign and caused a multi-vehicle crash outside a restaurant in Rice Lake, Wisconsin over the weekend that injured several people.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department released more information regarding the crash Monday morning.

According to the initial investigation, at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, a Chevy Suburban driven by a Rice Lake man failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway B and Highway SS and struck a Chevy Equinox. The collision sent both cars into the parking lot of the nearby restaurant, the Country Inn, striking five more parked vehicles and the building.

A passenger in the Chevy Equinox was pulled from the vehicle and airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota with serious injuries.

The drivers of both the Chevy Equinox and the Chevy Suburban were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

One person inside the building suffered a minor injury due to debris from the crash. One of the parked vehicles had four people in it at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

Five vehicles were towed from the scene.

