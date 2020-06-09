Sheriff: Boy, 17, dies while cliff jumping at Lake Byllesby after another kid lands on him

A 17-year-old boy died Monday while cliff jumping at Lake Byllesby in Cannon Falls, Minnesota.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as Garrett Berg of Farmington, was jumping off a cliff into Lake Byllesby when a second juvenile jumped immediately after Berg and landed on him. Berg never surfaced afterwards.

The sheriff’s office responded to the lake at 5:25 p.m. First responders located Berg using sonar and the sheriff’s office dive team recovered his body at 8:15 p.m.

The Southeast Minnesota Medical Examiner responded to the scene and will perform an autopsy on the victim.

The Lake Byllesby cliffs can only be accessed by crossing private property and the sheriff’s office said it routinely responds to the area to remove or cite violators. The sheriff’s office said earlier in the day, deputies responded to the cliffs and removed about 30 people from the area.

The incident remains under investigation.