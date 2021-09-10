Sheridan School in Minneapolis closed Friday after overnight break-in

Sheridan School in Minneapolis is closed Friday after a break-in in overnight.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the school around 5 a.m. after a caller reported an alarm had been tripped at the school and a suspect was seen on camera inside the building. Officers located the 25-year-old suspect outside the school and took them into custody.

Minneapolis Public Schools said the robbery affected several classrooms. School staff did not learn of the break-in until they arrived at the school for the day.

The school district sent an emergency message to students and families early Friday morning informing them the school would be closed.

The extent and cost of the damage is unknown at this time, police said.