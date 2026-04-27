Shakopee teacher, track coach killed in Highway 169 crash

The Brief A 32-year-old Champlin man killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 169 has been identified as Ryan Eiler. Shakopee Public Schools officials confirmed Monday Eiler was a health and physical education teacher at the high school, and an assistant track coach. Eiler was also an active member of the Army National Guard.



Shakopee Public Schools confirmed on social media Monday that a 32-year-old man killed in a crash on Highway 169 in Edina Sunday was a teacher and assistant track coach at the high school.

Shakopee remembers Ryan Eiler

What they're saying:

Shakopee Public Schools officials say Ryan Eiler of Champlin had been a health and physical education teacher at Shakopee High School since 2021, and was a sprint coach on the boys track and field team last season.

Eiler was also an active member of the Army National Guard, and graduated from both the University of St. Thomas and University of Minnesota.

Shakopee school officials say support staff and members of the District Crisis & Safety Committee will be on-site at the high school throughout the week. The school will make counselors, psychologists and administrators available for students and families who need it.

Edina fatal crash

What we know:

Authorities responded to the crash just before 12:40 p.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 169 near Highway 62. The State Patrol says a Toyota Rav4 was traveling on Highway 169 when it abruptly swerved to the left, and hit the cement median barrier.

The driver, identified as Ryan Michael Eiler of Champlin, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash remains under investigation. Road conditions were dry at the time, Eiler was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not detected.