Highway 169 crash in Edina leaves Champlin man dead

The Brief A 32-year-old Champlin man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Edina. The crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. on northbound Highway 169 near Highway 62. The driver, identified as Ryan Michael Eiler, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.



A 32-year-old Champlin man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Edina, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Edina fatal crash

What we know:

Authorities responded to the crash just before 12:40 p.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 169 near Highway 62. The State Patrol says a Toyota Rav4 was traveling on Highway 169 when it abruptly swerved to the left, and hit the cement median barrier.

The driver, identified as Ryan Michael Eiler of Champlin, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash remains under investigation. Road conditions were dry at the time, Eiler was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not detected.