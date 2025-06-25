SexWorld in downtown Minneapolis closing after 30+ years in business

The Brief After more than three decades in business, SexWorld in downtown Minneapolis and its affiliates are closing their doors on Sunday. SexWorld opened in 1993 and changed from being open 24/7 earlier this year. The store made changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an "essentials" section to remain open.



After more than three decades in business, a staple of adult entertainment in downtown Minneapolis is closing its doors this weekend.

According to an employee’s post on social media, SexWorld and its affiliates are closing their doors on Sunday. The store had generations of family members running its various locations.

COVID changes

What we know:

In 2020, the store added an "essentials" section to remain open and comply with the non-essential business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown Intimates was also closed shortly after, which was an attempt to downsize and consolidate income towards SexWorld.

Company officials say SexWorld has been struggling to maintain stock and retain customers. Many of them have been regulars seeking late-night cigarettes or other "adult-focused fun."

The employee says the end was near when the store changed from being open 24/7 since starting in 1993, to being open 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. six days a week, and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays earlier this year.

One final goodbye

Timeline:

Store employees say if they have had any impact on Twin Cities residents, stop by and share your memories before they shut their doors for good on Sunday.