Several trucks break through ice on Lake Pepin

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:50AM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Derek Allyn Hanson posted a video and photos to Facebook on Saturday, Jan. 21, showing multiple trucks parked next to each other on the ice on the Minnesota side of Lake Pepin.

FRONTENAC, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several trucks, parked next to each other, broke through the ice on Lake Pepin in Frontenac, Minnesota, on Saturday. 

Derek Allyn Hanson recorded a video of a truck speeding away through puddles on a mostly frozen Lake Pepin while vehicles nearby sunk into the water. 

Photos sent in by a FOX 9 viewer show at least six vehicles sinking into the water. Nearby, a thin ice warning sign was posted and open water could be seen on the lake. 

No injuries were reported. 

FOX 9 has reached out to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for more information.

