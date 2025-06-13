Senator Nicole Mitchell’s trial for 2024 burglary charge starts Monday

The Brief Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell's trial for a burglary charge starts Monday morning in Becker County. Mitchell, a DFL lawmaker representing Woodbury, is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in April of 2024. She said her father had just died, and wanted some of his personal belongings her stepmother wouldn't give her. Mitchell was supposed to go to trial in January, but it got pushed back so she could finish her work with the Minnesota Legislature.



Nicole Mitchell trial

What we know:

Nicole Mitchell, a DFL Senator who represents Woodbury, pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary after she was arrested inside her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home back in April 2024. On Feb. 6. 2025, an additional charge for possession of burglary or theft tools was added.

Mitchell was originally scheduled for trial in January, but got it pushed back so she could finish out the legislative session. That ended earlier this week in a special session.

The trial starts Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. in Becker County, and cameras are being allowed in the courtroom. That means you can see daily clips of the trial on FOX9.com and on FOX 9’s YouTube page.

Sen. Mitchell alleged burglary

Timeline:

A criminal complaint states Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.

Walz, DFL call for Mitchell's resignation

What they're saying:

In May of 2024, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and democratic leaders called for Mitchell to resign after she was charged with the burglary.

She appeared before the Senate’s Ethical Conduct Subcommittee in May of 2024 as members considered whether the lawmaker adhered to the highest standards of ethical conduct required of a state senator. However, she refused to answer questions and invoked her 5th Amendment rights.

While Democrats have previously argued to allow for due process before taking action, the Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin released a statement Thursday morning calling for her resignation.

"The Minnesota DFL believes that all elected officials should be held accountable, including members of our own party. While Sen. Mitchell is entitled to her day in court, her continued refusal to take responsibility for her actions is beneath her office and has become a distraction for her district and the Legislature. Now that her constituents have had full representation through the end of the legislative session, it is time for her to resign to focus on the personal and legal challenges she faces," said Martin.