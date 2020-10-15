Sen. Warren to visit Minnesota as part of Biden campaign

article

Senator Elizabeth Warren will be visiting Minnesota this weekend as a surrogate for the Biden campaign, according to campaign officials.

Warren will be making a stop in Minnesota on Sunday. Further details are yet to be released. On Saturday, she will be in Wisconsin for Get Out the Vote events. Warren, who ran against former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primaries, has been holding both in-person and virtual events for his campaign.

Minnesota has been heavily traveled by both Trump's and Biden's campaigns this election cycle. Currently, Biden appears to be polling ahead of Trump in the state.

Warren's visit will come just days after Dr. Jill Biden, Biden's wife, and Doug Emhoff, Sen. Kamala Harris' husband, made stops in the Twin Cities and Rochester, Minnesota. The former vice president last visited Minnesota on Sept. 18.

President Donald Trump last campaigned in Minnesota on Sept. 30 in Duluth. Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, held an event on Tuesday in Northfield.