Trump, Biden host dueling campaign stops in Minnesota Friday as early voting begins

Both top presidential nominees will both campaign Minnesota Friday, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Duluth area Friday afternoon while President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Bemidji a few hours later.

Both campaign events will be streamed live at fox9.com/live.

Minnesota, which has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate every year since 1972 but went narrowly for Hillary Clinton in 2016, is seen as a swing state this year, although recent polls show Biden leading Trump in the state.

BIDEN CAMPAIGNS IN DULUTH

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is touring a union training facility in Hermantown Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Local Democrats have planned a welcome rally in support of the former vice president prior to his event.

This is Biden’s first visit to the state in some time, but his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, campaigned here on his behalf last week.

TRUMP HOLDS RALLY IN BEMIDJI

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally at Bemidji Aviation Services Friday. The rally starts at 4 p.m. and the president is expected to speak around 6 p.m.

The president last came to Minnesota on Aug. 17 for a campaign stop in Mankato.