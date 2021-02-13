Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
6
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Sen. McConnell will vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial

By Alan Fram
Published 
Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Associated Press

Trump’s defense team delivers opening remarks in 2nd impeachment trial

Defense lawyers for Donald Trump have opened their impeachment defense by denying that he played any role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and reduced the Senate trial to an act of political vengeance and part of a yearslong Democratic witch hunt.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president's impeachment trial.

That’s according to a source familiar with McConnell's thinking who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Word of McConnell’s decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump (L) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting at the White House October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Republican leader's views are closely watched and carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes.

While most Democrats are expected to convict Trump, the two-thirds vote needed for conviction appears unlikely, given that the Senate is evenly split 50-50 between the parties.

___

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.