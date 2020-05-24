Sen. Amy Klobuchar honors veteran’s family with Bronze Star he never received

article

Sen. Amy Klobuchar presented a Minnesota family with a bronze star Sunday afternoon.

Specialist Wesley Westermann received the honors for his efforts in the Vietnam War.

He was drafted to the war in 1969 and spent the next couple of years as a cook for the Army.

During that time, he was awarded the Bronze Star while serving in the 101st Airborne Division, a unit that served with distinction in every armed conflict since World War II.

However, after his death, Westermann’s family discovered he was never awarded his Bronze Star.

The Senator’s office learned of the situation and Sunday, Klobuchar sought to correct that with a special ceremony in Bloomington.