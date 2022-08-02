Security guard shoots man attempting to stab woman in Brooklyn Park

A man attempting to stab a woman was shot by a security guard outside a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, according to police.

Police say the security guard, who is licensed and was on duty at the time of the incident, saw the man trying to stab the woman around 11:40 p.m. Monday on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.

EMTs arrived and took the man to the hospital. His condition has not been made public.

At this time, it is unclear if the woman was injured.

Police say the incident is still being investigated.