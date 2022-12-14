Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Traverse County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST, Goodhue County
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch

from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County

Second shark attack reported in Hawaii days after woman disappeared while snorkeling

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Hawaii
FOX TV Digital Team

'It's on the boat!' shark lands on New Zealand fishing boat

A group of people on a fishing charter off Whitianga, New Zealand, were stunned when a large mako shark leaped out of the water and landed on the front of the boat, video uploaded on Nov. 6 shows. (Credit: Churchys Charters NZ via Storyful)

A man reportedly used a diving knife to save himself from a shark attack in Hawaii Tuesday, less than a week after a Washington state woman disappeared while snorkeling.

According to Hawaii County Police, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was swimming about 400 yards offshore in Anaehoomalu Bay around 8 a.m. when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. It was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The shark released the man after he used a diving knife to defend himself, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Shark warning signs have been posted at Hawai‘i Island’s ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay.

RELATED: Husband reports wife missing after shark encounter while snorkeling in Hawaii

Last week, a 60-year-old woman visiting from Washington state disappeared while snorkeling. Her husband and witnesses told officials she was attacked by a shark. The search of the area around Keawakapu Point was called off Friday.

Shark warning sign (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The state's Division of Aquatic Resources says there's an increased risk of shark attacks during certain months, in particular, October through December, FOX Weather reports. Although fewer people are in the water from November to December, some of Hawaii’s most serious shark attacks took place during those months.