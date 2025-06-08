Search for Manny Collins: Columbia Heights teen last seen 1 month ago

The Brief June 8th marks one month since 16-year-old Manny Collins went missing in Columbia Heights. Investigators believe he went missing against his will. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office revealed Friday, that investigators are searching an Elk River landfill in hopes of finding evidence that could lead them to Manny.



It's been one month since Columbia Heights teen Manny Collins went missing under circumstances that, police believe, were against his will.

Manny Collins' mom last heard from him on May 8

Timeline:

A mom has been without her son for a month now. On May 8, Manny Collins was last seen in Columbia Heights at 49th and University. That was the last time Ashley Berry heard from her son Manny.

"His last text from me was at 4 a.m., that he liked my message about the allowance. He said, thank you, Mom. I appreciate you. I love you. I'll see you soon," said Berry on May 28 at an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office news conference.

Manny was reported missing on May 12th. An alert went out for him on the 19th.

On May 28, the story echoed across Minnesota, as his mother made a plea for her son to come home.

"16 year olds don’t just disconnect the way Manny did via social media. So I would say we’re all convinced he’s disappeared against his will," said Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise on May 28.

Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. (Supplied)

Investigators search Manny's father's apartment

The backstory:

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was at the apartment building where Manny Collins was staying with his father. Investigators say he was last seen in Columbia Heights with his father. Our cameras were there, as investigators removed items from Manny’s father’s apartment. That same day, Fox 9 spoke to Manny’s uncle.

"My nephew is missing and the last person he was seen with, it’s not rocket science, we’re not building rockets man it’s common sense. He’s yelling I need a lawyer I need a lawyer," said Mike Wilson, Manny’s Uncle on May 29th.

Investigators search Elk River landfill for evidence

Local perspective:

In their latest briefing on Friday, investigators revealed that they had begun searching the Elk River Landfill on Wednesday, looking for further evidence that could help find Manny.

"When we're looking for something, we might end up having to contact, say, if it was a home over here, where does their refuse go? And that would lead us to go to a certain landfill," said Wayne Heath, commander with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Investigators say they have a person of interest but would not disclose who it is. Manny’s mother told us on Friday that she is overwhelmed, as she has no information on where her son might be.