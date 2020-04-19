Science Museum of Minnesota's Omnitheater movies now available to watch at home

The Science Museum of Minnesota is closed, along with its omnitheater, but fans are not out of options.

The museum's annual Omnifest is pivoting from the big screen to your screen at home. For the next two months, the museum is bringing the movies to you for free in an effort to bring entertainment to residents during the stay-at-home order.

Karilyn Robinson with the Science Museum of Minnesota stopped by FOX 9 to talk about the movies.