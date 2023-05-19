Science Day in St. Paul focuses on STEM opportunities for kids

When it comes to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) - the future is now.

There's been an ongoing effort to get kids excited about STEM, and an event this weekend in St. Paul is looking to inspire the next generation of young minds.

This Saturday it's Science Day in St. Paul. The free event is a partnership between the Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute and 3M.

"We believe in starting young because it’s an opportunity to lay a solid foundation," said Dr. Artika Tyner in an interview with FOX 9.

She founded PPGJLI, six years ago. She says that the event will open youth to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.

"We’ll have hands on learning experiences and the basics of science. Everything from chemistry experiment to the basics of biology to coding and also just introducing stem literacy," said Tyner.

And careers in STEM are growing fast. According to the U.S. Labor Department, in 2021 there were nearly 10 million workers in STEM occupations. It's a figure that is expected to grow by 15 percent in less than 10 years.

It's also an industry where women and people of color are underrepresented.

"One of the things we focus on and increasing diversity and inclusion, we want to make sure that children of color in all children are prepared for this change as an opportunity," said Tyner.

Inspiring young minds, Dr. Tyner says the possibilities are limitless.

"I know that hope starts with a person investing in you. That capacity of them saying they believe in you, and the possibilities for your future are infinite," said Tyner.