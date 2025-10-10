School honors cancer victim with expanded Ninja Warrior course

The Brief Students at Kaposia Education Center have raised nearly $90,000 for a Ninja Warrior course. The course honors Jermier Shorter, a boy who loved Ninja Warrior courses and passed away from cancer. New additions include a projected gaming system and various obstacles.



Students at Kaposia Education Center continue to honor Jermier Shorter with an upgraded Ninja Warrior course.

Students raise funds for course improvements

What we know:

Shorter, who loved Ninja Warrior courses, passed away from cancer while attending Kaposia Education Center. In his memory, students have raised nearly $90,000 to enhance the course.

The course now features new equipment, including a rolling doughnut, jumping blocks, a mini mountain, and a $35,000 projected gaming system called the Lu, which combines physical and mental education.

Community involvement and personal connections

What they're saying:

"It's gone above and beyond anything those kids could have imagined, that I could have imagined," said Brenda Johnson, a physical education teacher at Kaposia Education Center.

Mason Nicholson, a fifth grader, shared his personal connection, saying, "Probably the mini mountain and the rolling doughnut because that's what we spent the money on of my grandma."

The project not only honors Shorter but also involves students like Hailey Olson, who is part of the leadership team selecting new additions. She shared, "I like the warp wall because I like climbing, and then I like the Lu because I was there when we picked it out."

What we don't know:

Future students will decide what additions or improvements will be made to the course.

The timeline for any further fundraising efforts remains unspecified.